74-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in Westerville.

Robert Brown drove away from his residence on Vickers Drive on Monday around 11 p.m. and has not returned.

Brown suffers from dementia and diabetes and takes medication for both illnesses and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 198 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and glasses. His shirt is unknown.

The vehicle is a golden/tan 2013 Honda Odyssey with Ohio plate FWX2544.