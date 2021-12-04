Road buckles east of Ohio State campus due to 'suspected' water main break

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police report that the road has buckled on North 4th Street north of East 17th Avenue, just east of the Ohio State University campus.

🚨 ROAD BUCKLED - AVOID THE AREA 🚨 This morning, December 4, 2021, the road buckled on N. 4th St. north of E. 17th Ave.... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Saturday, December 4, 2021

A spokesperson for Columbus Public Utilities says the issue is because of a "suspected" water main break.

Some customers in the area may also experience low or no water pressure because of the issue.

Police tell 10TV East 17th Avenue between North 4th Street and Summit Street is shut down as crews work to fix the problem.

Crews at the scene say the area between East 18th Avenue and Wyandotte Avenue has also been affected.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.