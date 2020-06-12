Union County community comes together to fulfill teenager’s Christmas dreams

Justin North, a senior at North Union High School, wanted to make sure his local park was filled with holiday spirit, but his plans were sidelined by COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin North had a plan. He was determined to fill Richwood Lake Park with holiday cheer.

“This is an opportunity because everybody’s stuck at home,” he said. “They don’t have the chance to go out and do something they know that can make an impact, and I think this really hit the home run.”

North took his idea to the Trail Blazers, a local group with the goal of improving the Village of Richwood. The plan was quickly given the okay, so North set out to gather up as many donated holiday lights he could, placing boxes at local businesses and schools.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the community step up like that before and push something like that,” the 17-year-old said. “All the businesses, the school, everybody pitched in.”

So the plan was coming together. But then the pandemic hit close to home. North’s mother and grandmother contracted COVID-19. And that meant North had to quarantine.

Suddenly his grand Christmas plan seemed to be in jeopardy. But the community wasn’t about to let that happen.

“He took this on himself, and we were kind of shocked in how well it took off and how busy it got,” Richwood Mayor Scott Jerew said. “I mean, COVID took the ball away from him basically.”

On Saturday morning, dozens of people gathered at the park to put up decorations and lights to make sure North’s vision could become reality.

“My phone’s blowing up with him and I talking back and forth and texting, and I’ve sent him all the pictures I could and just trying to keep him in the loop,” Jerew said. “It just breaks my heart that he couldn’t be there with us.”

North did finally break down to take a drive past the lights so that he could see them for himself.

“It looked really good,” he said. “I don’t know, I’d have to say, um, I think we’re competing with the Columbus Zoo for this one, I mean, it’s gonna look that good.”

Now he’s ready for the big celebration.

The official lighting will be Monday evening. And, next Saturday, there will be a reverse parade through the park, with a special visit by Santa.