Richland County woman charged with murder after husband shot, covered in concrete

LEXINGTON, Ohio — A Richland County woman is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her husband, according to police in Lexington, Ohio.

Lexington police received a missing person report for 38-year-old Todd Blevins on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.

During the investigation, police talked with his wife, Rebecca Harris, who was cooperating with officers at first.

Police said she then asked officers to leave her home on 2nd Avenue while she picked her children up from school.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and while searching, found Todd Blevins dead in the basement.

The Mansfield News Journal reports she shot her husband in the head when he was trying to choke her, according to a Lexington Police Department report.

The newspaper also obtained court records showing his body was found tied, wrapped and covered in concrete.

Harris was taken into custody by the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The News Journal reported Harris told police her husband was being rude and picking a fight with her on April 18, according to a supplemental police report.

The report stated Harris took the couple's handgun from their safe and put it under her pillow. When the pair went to bed, Harris said her husband continued to "agitate" her and when he started choking her, she grabbed the handgun and shot him.