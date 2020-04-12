Richland County sheriff's deputy hurt in shooting, suspect killed

The sheriff's office said two deputies were shot at when doing a residence check.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A Richland County deputy shot and killed a suspect after the sheriff's office said a suspect shot at deputies Thursday night in Mansfield.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says two deputies went to the 1100 block of Lexwood Road around 11:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputy Michael Pawlikowski was shot by the suspect, Craig Wright. A second deputy, Justin Ady, fired his weapon, wounding Wright.

Wright was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield where he later died from his injuries.

Both deputies were also taken to the hospital.

Pawlikowski is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. Ady was not injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out and has been released.

A search warrant was issued for the residence after the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is investigating.