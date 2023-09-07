Wrestling legend Ric Flair visiting Giant Eagle stores in Columbus area

The meet-and-greet events with the wrestling legend will be free with a few rules to follow.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans will have the chance to meet wrestling legend Ric Flair next week while also trying out his new energy drink.

Flair will be at three Giant Eagle locations in central Ohio on Monday for meet-and-greet events to promote "Wooooo Energy Drink.”

He is scheduled to promote the drink at several stores:

Pickerington Giant Eagle, 873 Refugee Rd. from noon to 1 p.m.

Gahanna Giant Eagle, 1250 North Hamilton Rd. from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Westerville Market District, 650 North State St. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meet and greet is free to attend with some rules outlined on the event's Eventbrite page. You can reserve your spot on that page.

Official rules outlined by event organizers:

A minimum purchase of at least one (1) six-pack of "Wooooo Energy Drink" is required to enter the meet and greet/photograph line.

(30) pre-signed six-packs will be randomly distributed at the point of purchase. These pre-signed six-packs come with Ric Flair's signature.

Product purchase does not guarantee a space in line or the opportunity to meet Ric Flair. Organizers will accommodate as many guests as possible within the allotted time frame.

Please arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the event starts.

No autographs will be permitted.

Admitted guests may only take one (1) photo with Ric, regardless of how many "Woooooo Energy Drink" 6-packs they purchase.

Photos will be taken on guests’ devices. Please have your device on and ready to help facilitate the line.

Lines will be cut off at the producer’s discretion.

Events dates and times are subject to change at the artist’s discretion.