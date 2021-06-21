Trial date set for George Wagner IV in Rhoden murders after brother's plea

A judge announced the April 4 trial date for George Wagner IV during his brief court appearance Monday in Pike County.

A trial has been scheduled next spring for a man who along with his brother and parents was charged in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the 2016 slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family.

His younger brother, 28-year-old Edward “Jake” Wagner, pleaded guilty two months ago and agreed to cooperate in the cases against his family under a deal to help all four avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors alleged the Wagner family planned the killings for months, motivated by a custody dispute between Jake and one of the victims.

Their daughter and two other young children at the scenes of the shootings weren’t hurt.