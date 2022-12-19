George Wagner IV to be sentenced in murders of Rhoden family members

George Wagner IV was found guilty of all 22 counts he faced, including eight counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted in the killings of eight people from another southern Ohio family was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

George Wagner IV denied any knowledge of his family’s involvement in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Prosecutors said most of the victims were killed as they slept, in some cases next to their very young children, who weren't injured.

Authorities alleged Wagner, his brother and their parents plotted the killings amid a dispute over custody of Wagner’s niece, whose mother was among those slain.

The April 2016 shootings at three mobile homes and a camper near Piketon terrified residents in that part of rural Ohio and initially prompted speculation about drug cartel involvement. The resulting multimillion-dollar investigation and prosecution is among the state’s most extensive.

Wagner was convicted on 22 counts, including aggravated murder. It’s no longer a death penalty case because his brother made a plea deal to help all four Wagners avoid execution and agreed to testify against the others.

Prosecutors say Wagner shows no remorse and should be imprisoned with no chance of parole. They say what he really deserves is a death sentence and that he was spared only because of his brother's actions, not his own.

The prosecution alleged Wagner was with his brother and father when they went to the homes, that he went inside, and that he helped his brother move two bodies.

Wagner’s attorneys emphasize that he didn't kill anyone and say denying him “a meaningful chance of parole” would be unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.

They also want a new trial. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Monday before Judge Randy Deering in conjunction with the sentencing.

Wagner's attorneys cite two main reasons in the request. One is about the jury having been selected for a potential capital case even though prosecutors would eventually dismiss the death penalty specifications. The attorneys also say the court hindered their ability to probe the credibility of Wagner's younger brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, by denying them access to notes about discussions between Jake and his lawyer, despite him testifying about it.

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges, admitted responsibility for five of the shootings, and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to helping to plan the slayings, and prosecutors recommended a 30-year sentence for her.

Her husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, pleaded not guilty in the killings and awaits trial.