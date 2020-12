Tereba Myers was reported missing on Dec. 8 and needs her medication.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Tereba Myers, 43, was reported missing on Dec. 8 and she needs medication she does not have with her.

She was last seen wearing a gray coat with a white collar, a pink pullover and multi-colored leggings.

She has black hair and brown eyes.