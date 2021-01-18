Reynoldsburg schools launch mentoring program to keep employees and kids connected

The goal of the mentoring program is to connect students with employees who can check in on their emotional needs.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — School leaders in Reynoldsburg have launched a new mentoring program to help students and keep some school employees connected to their careers.

Security Guards, school counselors and other classified school workers are part of this program. Superintendent Melvin Brown said those employees have seen a big change in their day to day duties since students began learning virtually in 2020.

The goal of the mentoring program is to connect students with employees who can check in on their emotional needs and get them resources students might not have access to.

“If they’re struggling with anything, even food, it’s just trying to build a relationship because some kids need food or clothes,” said Security Guard Shawn Jeter.

Jeter said school principals provide various employees a list of about 15 students to check in with.

“I get to build a relationship with the families and not just the kids. Sometimes you see the kids but sometimes you can go into their environment especially if a kid is having issues and you can see why… it allows you to be able to help them more,” Jeter said.