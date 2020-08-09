Reynoldsburg Police searching for missing 73-year-old man

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Reynoldsburg Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man.
Police say Lewis Sonner drove away from his home Monday around 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Authorities say Sonner is a White male, 5'11", weighs 220 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Sonner was wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts.
Sonner suffers from dementia, according to police.
He is driving a 2003 tan Chevrolet S10 with an Ohio license plate number of AM02NE.
Anyone with information about Sonner's location is asked to call (866) 693-9171 or 911.