Shanniaha Dildine left her home on March 6 and has not been seen since.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is asking for help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Shanniaha Dildine left her home on March 6.

She was last seen wearing a purple, zip-up hoodie, black sweat pants and a black and gray backpack with "Upward" printed on it.

Dildine has been active on social media, but her location is unknown.