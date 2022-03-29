Reynoldsburg man admits to killing man found dead in Bexley apartment

Dreier reportedly told police he had killed a man inside a nearby apartment, and that he “wanted officers to see.”

BEXLEY, Ohio — Police arrested a Reynoldsburg man on Monday who reportedly admitted to killing another man who officers found dead in a Bexley apartment.

Court documents show Bexley police responded to a caller who reported a “strange dog” in their vehicle, located in the 2800 block of E. Broad Street. Arriving officers learned Stewart Dreier had put the dog in the caller’s vehicle.

Police responded to the apartment and found the man, later identified as Jordan Brown, inside with a head injury. According to court documents, Brown's throat had also been cut. He was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m.

Police arrested Dreier and charged him with murder. The circumstances surrounding Brown's death are now under investigation, but police confirmed he and Dreier did know one another.