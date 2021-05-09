Reynoldsburg family rebuilding after home destroyed in fire

The fire happened Saturday morning on Brauning Drive in Reynoldsburg.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A Reynoldsburg family woke up Saturday morning to find their home engulfed in flames.

The fire happened on Brauning Drive.

"It's rather surreal. You can still smell my house burning,” said Stephanie Ayers, as she looked at what was left of her home.

Ayers said her family lost everything in a matter of seconds.

"(Detectives) think it kind of focused on this area in here, that's why the roof is burnt the most. They thought they had everything out and about 45 minutes later, flames actually shot back up a second time and the fire started again,” she said.

Ayers has lived in her home for 10 years. It was the first home she owned.

On Saturday around 4:20 a.m., Ayers' stepson smelled smoke in the home. Flames followed shortly after that.

Ayers was able to get everyone out, except her dogs Foxy and Rocko.

“They found them both together under my bed. But I was able to get us out, me and the kids, we got out and we're OK,” Ayers said.

The outside of the home is still standing. Ayers credits the brick structure for that. But inside, everything is gone.

"I woke up this morning and you actually look at this ....and you think everyone actually made it out alive,” said Ayers' mother, Debbie Smith.

Smith said this is the true meaning of community.

"She has two or three girlfriends that are around here, and they've all stepped up. You know, both of them have their living rooms full of clothes so that they get what fits each kid,” Smith said.

Friends of the family have also created a fundraising page to help the family.

"We'll rebuild. It's going to be a long process, but we're blessed," Ayers said.