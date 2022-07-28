Authorities investigating Reynoldsburg barbershop fire

Eyewitnesses told firefighters that someone threw something through the window of the barbershop.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Truro Township Fire Department and the Reynoldsburg Division of Police are investigating a fire at a barbershop early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just before 3:50 a.m. at Grooves Barber & Beauty Salon, located at 6533 East Livingston Avenue, according to the Truro Township Fire Department.

Officers were alerted to the front glass door to the barbershop was shattered prior to police or fire response to the business.

Police said no one was injured in the fire. They are currently investigating the incident as an arson.