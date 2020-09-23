4-year-old boy killed in Reynoldsburg shooting

The boy's name has not been released.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Reynoldsburg Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Anne Court on Friday around 7:30 p.m. and found the boy shot.

He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy's name has not been released.

Police said no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.