Review: City of Columbus, police unprepared for 'size and energy' of 2020 protests

In July 2020, city leaders and former Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan put together an independent, outside review of the response.

A group of investigators has released an independent review into how the city of Columbus responded to protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The investigators included former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio Carter Stewart and The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

In the report, the group found the city was unprepared for the "size and energy of the protests."

"Once the protests began, there was a lack of coordination - and even regular communication - among city leaders regarding how to respond," the study stated.

The study found communication within Columbus police and with the public by police and the city was not effective in providing information or answering the public's questions about what was happening and why.

Many police officers in the study reported being unable to discern peaceful protesters from others and many community members reported physical and mental trauma.

Additionally, officer morale was described as low as police felt that city leaders removed key tools for crowd control without consulting them.

The group says the interviews they conducted revealed a large rift between police and the community, particularly those of color.

"There is distrust, anger, and fear directed towards the police that not only undermines the basic functionality of the criminal justice system, but also sows seeds for future, conflictual protests," the study said.

The group recommends that city leaders and police take active steps toward a "reconciliation with those community members who are disaffected and angry, particularly Black community members."

The study said there is also a rift between the city leadership and police as well within police between command staff and rank and file personnel.

"Without a wellfunctioning team approach to public safety, the entire City loses."

The group also asked police to consider developing special units to establish contact with activists and demonstrators before, during and after protests.

This review will cost about $250,000. Previously, Quinlan said $200,000 of the money will be provided by police through the drug seizure fund. The additional $49,000 will come from the city's general fund.