Franklin County Sheriff: Retired race horse, member of mounted unit passes away

Chip has been a member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office since 2020 after a successful career as a racehorse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a horse from their mounted unit.

Chip was well known for his massive head and donkey-like ears, according to the sheriff’s office's Facebook post. He also enjoyed napping on duty from time to time.

Before joining the sheriff’s office in 2020, Chip was a successful racing horse for many years.

“Chip brought joy and comfort to many while walking in parades, working festivals and standing guard during funerals. He was an invaluable member of our team and served the residents of Franklin County well,” the sheriff’s office said.