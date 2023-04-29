Results of the 20th annual OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

Organizers said that about 12,000 people participated in the 20th annual race on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a morning full of cardio in downtown Columbus, the winners of the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon and Columbus Promise 5K have been announced.

Organizers said that about 12,000 people participated in the 20th annual race.

Half Marathon Results

The overall winner was Jonathan Allen who finished with a time of 1:06:33. His average pace was 5:05 minutes per mile.

The other top finishers were Matt Dynan, who finished at 1:10:32 and Jason Meahlic with a time of 1:11:38.

The top three finishers in the Half Marathon for women were Madison Yerke, who finished at 1:19:59, Daniela de Aguiar, who finished at 1:21:45 and Maria Gilles who ran for a total 1:23:42.

Quarter Marathon Results

Finishing the Quarter Marathon first with a time of 37:58 was Michael Dibartola, who averaged 5:48 minutes per mile.

Following behind Dibartola was Nathan Moore with a time of 40:24 and Jack Reardon finishing at 41:22.

Kalie Carney took the lead with a time of 40:50 as her average pace was 6:15 miles per minute.

Brittney Rabell took second for women with a time of 43:34 and Barb Meleg, in third, finished with a time of 46:38.

5K Results

Jonah Shupe finished the 5K first with a time of 18:37 and an average pace of six minutes a mile.

Matthew Fuerst (18:49) and Jacob Connor (19:41) finished close behind.

For women, Molly Hamel led with a time of 19:53 and a pace of 6:25 minutes per mile.

Amanda Keeton (21:20) and Amanda Shelby (21:31) came in second and third.

The half marathon and quarter marathon began on Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m. and the Columbus Promise 5K kicked off 30 minutes later. The race began at the corner of South High and West Town streets, adjacent to the Columbus Commons.

As runners crossed the finish line, they were celebrated at the Giant Eagle Curbside Express Recovery Zone where they received their Official Finisher's Medal and food and water to refuel.