Restrictions lifted and vaccine rollouts lead to busy year for wedding industry

It was about three weeks ago Governor DeWine lifted restrictions on weddings and mass gatherings.

Wedding planners and officiants are seeing an increase in business following Governor DeWine's removal of restrictions for mass gatherings at the end of February.

Lucretia Williams owns Distinct Event Planning and has worked as an event planner for years. She said none of the brides she worked with in 2020 canceled their weddings, but opted for postponing or scaling down the size.

Since restrictions were lifted at the end of winter, Williams said her phones began to buzz around the clock.

“Because people know they could dance and those couples who really wanted that dancing and celebration aspect of it, they really started to replan their weddings,” Williams said.

Williams also said she’s noticed an increase in more brides opting to use a planner instead of doing everything themselves.

“We know what the restrictions are, we know which venues and vendors are applying these restrictions so there’s a lot that we know that you might not even think to ask,” Williams said.

Newlywed Kedada Bethel Thompkins opted to organize her wedding by herself but said it was a much different experience than she anticipated.

She and her husband were scheduled to get married in early summer of 2020 but postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Thompkins said once the two decided on March 13 of 2021, they made the decision they would get married on that date regardless of any further outside circumstance.

“There’s not a lot of dates, so you have everybody from 2020 trying to get married in 2021, then you already had the 2021 dates, then you have people that are newly engaged. So I think the next year or two, finding a date is going to be difficult,” Thompkins said.

The bride said planning a wedding before a pandemic was much different than planning one during a pandemic.

“Now the tables are six feet apart, now the guests are wearing mask, now instead of everybody sitting in rows for the ceremony we sat everyone at tables. Because then we did our table assignments by bubbles and like interactions. Maybe it was like, everyone at this table is vaccinated but they don’t know each other, there’s so much more in the thought process just in the seating alone,” she said.

Officiants also said now they’re receiving more requests for weddings earlier than they normally would as more couples push to get their weddings scheduled. Some officiants said they’re being asked for several of the same dates this summer and are having to turn couples down.