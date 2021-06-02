'They need us to keep clawing, scratching their way back': Restaurants hoping for big Super Bowl Sunday

The Ohio Restaurant Association says this Sunday should be good for local businesses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Superbowl Sunday is right around the corner and restaurants are getting ready.

The Ohio Restaurant Association says the Super Bowl should bring good business to restaurants. The association says restaurants haven't been able to profit from some big events because of capacity limits and the statewide curfew.

With the curfew recently pushed back to 11 p.m., the association says customers will hopefully be able to watch most of the game, while at the same time giving restaurants business on a Sunday night when they might not be busy.

“They need to keep clawing, scratching their way back from just many weekends and days over the last 10 months where they really struggled and didn't really have much business,” said John Barker, President and CEO, Ohio Restaurant Association.