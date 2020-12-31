Restaurants and bars continue to struggle as Gov. DeWine extends statewide curfew

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide curfew, which is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will now last through January 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been some time since we’ve been able to enjoy a late night out and it’ll have to be put on hold just a little bit longer.

“We were anticipating it, but it definitely hurt,” said Schniece Cummings, manager of the D&S Lounge.

You probably had the same reaction she had when you heard the news about the curfew being extended.

On Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced the statewide curfew, which is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will follow us into next year through January 23.

“A lot of our money is made during the shutdown hours so, it definitely hurts, but we’re just making the most of it,” said Cummings.

While you may not be able to go out to the bar for New Year’s Eve, or watch Ohio State play on Friday, Cummings said they’ve found a way to still have a little fun, and follow all the rules.

“For New Year’s Eve, we’re going to do an event from 4 p.m. to 9:45pm, so that way everyone can get home safely. We can follow the COVID-19 guidelines."



But how much of an impact is the curfew having on restaurants and bars? For that information, we turned to John Barker, CEO and President of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse," said Barker. “We do a poll every two weeks of our restaurant numbers and 84% of them said they’re not going to break even. We have some restaurants, the smaller ones, and the bars, that are down 70-80% versus a year ago.”

This news doesn’t discourage Cummings. She said better times are right around the corner.

“I’m hoping that in 2021, we’re going to have this vaccine and we’ll look back, and it’ll be behind us,” said Cummings.