Restaurant Week brings hope to Short North, support to local children

For some restaurant owners in the Short North, this is a chance to re-coop on sales that were lost due to safety restrictions earlier this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurant Week is back in Central Ohio featuring dozens of restaurants who are highlighting special two to four course menus for a discounted rate.

Shawn Shahnazi, the owner of Santos, a lively Miami-vibe restaurant, says he’s hopeful for the opportunity to bring in new guests.

“Hopefully they have an amazing experience and come back more than one time,” Shahnazi said.

He says it’s more important now than ever for folks to get a break on a night out.

“We're in inflation now and price point matters so this is an opportunity for them to visit short north and pay 50 dollars to experience a 3 course meal that would normally cost a hundred dollars,” says Shahnazi.

He says he’s also thankful for an opportunity for increased sales, after losing 60% of business and sales this summer after the 10 p.m. parking restrictions.

Not only will guests get to take advantage of deals, they'll be helping children in need. This year, Restaurant Week is partnering with the Family Mentor Foundation which helps feed 1,600 kids each year with boxed lunches Friday to Sunday.

“Any chance we get to spread the word about our organization and also generate some funds for our buddy box program is really meaningful to allow us to continue to feed and try to feed more kids here in Columbus, Ohio,” says Vice Chair Aaron Seikmann.

This week the goal is to raise at least $5,000 to help support the boxes and tackle the rising costs of food.

“Through supply chain challenges and inflation, you know, it's really kind of driven up the cost of the box program, but then ultimately created more need in the community. So each, each of the families out there having a little harder time making ends meet, which drives up the need for the program,” says Seikmann.