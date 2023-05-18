Restaurant owners react to newly announced Short North safety measures

On Thursday, the city announced new safety measures that include a voluntary midnight curfew for Short North businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced new safety measures to crack down on crime in the Short North on Thursday.

The announcement follows back-to-back weekends of violence breaking out in the early morning hours.

That violence is taking a toll on local businesses.

“Last weekend we lost 173 reservations,” said Shawn Shahnazi, the owner of Chophouse 614 and 614 Hospitality Group. “Last week we had the slowest week.”

Shahnazi has invested a lot into the Short North. He invested millions of dollars into running several restaurants and he pays hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in both rent and security detail.

He said the crime isn't happening inside restaurants and bars, it's happening on city streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

City leaders developed a new plan for weekends: step up security of officers on foot and bikes, strengthen enforcement of laws, ban street parking starting at 10 p.m. along North High Street, and ask bars and restaurants to close at midnight.

In response to the city's plan, Shanazi said, "Let's not punish the neighborhood."

When we asked Ginther if there will be support from the city for those businesses that are recovering from the pandemic and will now close earlier on the weekends, he said the city will continue to work with small businesses and restaurants, “as we have for years.”

He went on to say, “...we believe with this set of unprecedented acts, we’re required to meet the moment. When 10 people are shot, that we know of, and 11 guns are recovered, that we know of, that requires unprecedented change that requires some sacrifice.”

Those who attended a closed-door meeting with city leaders earlier this week said they are glad to see stepped-up policing. But, they said they don't agree with the parking ban or with asking businesses to close at midnight.