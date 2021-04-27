Restaurant employers changing hours due to employee shortage

Co-Partner at Mikey’s Late Night Slice Jason Biundo said he has posted hiring ads online for the company to fill 32 positions at different locations in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurant owners across Ohio are seeing more business as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 but say an employee shortage is making it hard to meet demands.

Co-Partner at Mikey’s Late Night Slice Jason Biundo said he has posted hiring ads online for the company to fill 32 positions at different locations across the state. Now, owners are having to remove lunch hours at their location on High Street at Vine Street in downtown Columbus.

“The reason being we’re short-staffed, if we have to close hours, we have to focus these employees at the times where we’re making the most money. Like we have to do it strategically which for us is the late nights, evenings going into those late nights,” Biundo said.

Biundo said in the last six weeks he’s seen more customers than he has since last summer.

“We have concerts which are going to start happening again, we have like no employees for our Newport and LC locations. Our mobile truck has like three people working it right now and they’re booked every day until about November,” Biundo said.

Restaurant owners are sending those same messages to leaders with the Ohio Restaurant Association.

President and CEO of ORA John Barker said there are three likely reasons this shortage of employees is happening.

“First, they were furloughed and went on and found other things to do,” Barker said of former restaurant workers leaving the industry altogether.

Barker said two other reasons include those employees having a concern for catching COVID-19 and making more money on unemployment than they did working in the service industry.

ORA is providing several suggestions for restaurant employers for getting more people to apply to the jobs available.

“You have got to be creative; you have to make sure your culture is right at your restaurant. You have got to make sure you’re welcoming people back to your family, and many restaurant owners, they talk about their employees as their extended family and you’ve got to make sure that’s real,” Barker said.