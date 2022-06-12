Residents say they don't feel safe after car fires at northwest Columbus apartment complex

Management says it is cooperating with police and told 10TV that police plan to add extra patrols to the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating a case of arson at the Luxe at the Highlands off Sawmill Place Boulevard

A resident captured video of two cars on fire from his apartment. One of the cars was his girlfriend's who had all of her tires stolen the night before.

“I don't feel comfortable living there no,” said the man who asked we not identify him out of concern for his safety.

He says vandalism of cars has been an issue at the complex for two years and management, he says, was aware but has not added security or security patrols.

“This has been a two-year problem and we have given them every notice that this has been a concern,” he says.

Columbus Police are investigating the theft of the car tires. Management says it is cooperating with police and told 10TV that police plan to add extra patrols to the area.

Marco Richetti also lives at the complex.

He says management has altered residents about the thefts and urged people to buy lug wheel locks to deter thieves from stealing tires.

Richetti did just that, but says if he doesn’t see security increase, he’s not sure how much longer he plans to stay.

“Right now it's up in the air, if it has to deal with my girlfriend and I's safety then we will probably have to move elsewhere,” he said.