Residents of hard-hit Marion County dig out after snow storm

Marion County is one of the harder-hit areas and remained under a level 3 snow emergency until Tuesday afternoon.
Many residents had to shovel several inches of snow from their sidewalks and driveways.
Chief Deputy Bill Collins of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday night the main roads were in rough shape. He said Tuesday morning road conditions were improving hour by hour.
Overnight, first responders were busy helping drivers who were stuck on the roads.
"We had an incident a couple hours ago where they found a vehicle that had been stranded since about one in the morning,” said Deputy Chief Collins. “Way out on a country road. The person was able to keep the car running and stay OK once we got there."
"It's been pretty busy already,” said Captain Wade Ralph of the Marion Fire Department Tuesday morning.
Captain Ralph said crews were taking shovels on the trucks with them in case they had to dig out or clear snow in an emergency. They plan to dig out around fire hydrants.
He asked for people to shovel their sidewalks and driveways to create a clear path for first responders.
While conditions improved on main roads, side roads remained an issue in Marion Tuesday morning.