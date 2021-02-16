Residents of hard-hit Marion County dig out after snow storm

In one of the hardest hit areas of central Ohio, first responders worked throughout the night to help drivers stuck on roads.

Marion County is one of the harder-hit areas and remained under a level 3 snow emergency until Tuesday afternoon.

Many residents had to shovel several inches of snow from their sidewalks and driveways.

Chief Deputy Bill Collins of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday night the main roads were in rough shape. He said Tuesday morning road conditions were improving hour by hour.

Overnight, first responders were busy helping drivers who were stuck on the roads.

Marion County remains a level 3 snow emergency. The side roads in Marion still have a decent amount of snow. First responders rescuing drivers who were stuck overnight. They say 1 driver was stuck since 1a. #10TV pic.twitter.com/WozGsL3mkw — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) February 16, 2021



"We had an incident a couple hours ago where they found a vehicle that had been stranded since about one in the morning,” said Deputy Chief Collins. “Way out on a country road. The person was able to keep the car running and stay OK once we got there."

"It's been pretty busy already,” said Captain Wade Ralph of the Marion Fire Department Tuesday morning.

Captain Ralph said crews were taking shovels on the trucks with them in case they had to dig out or clear snow in an emergency. They plan to dig out around fire hydrants.

He asked for people to shovel their sidewalks and driveways to create a clear path for first responders.