Rescue crews recover body of missing man who disappeared at Big Darby Creek

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a 23-year-old man who went missing after disappearing from Big Darby Creek Saturday has been recovered, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue crews found the body shortly after noon Sunday about 20 feet from where he was last seen.

Authorities said three men were wading in the water when they lost their footing Saturday afternoon just south of the canoe launch in the 8400 block of Alkire Road.

Two of them made it out of the water but the 23-year-old man did not resurface.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene with sonar but was unsuccessful on Saturday.

The sheriff's office resumed the search on Sunday morning.

The family was contacted by authorities that the man's body had been recovered. Family members told the sheriff’s office that the man could not swim.