Reports: Plane headed toward Phoenix reroutes to Columbus after engine trouble

There is no word on what may have caused the engine issues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An American Airlines flight is safely on the ground after the plane experienced engine issues over Columbus Sunday morning.

Multiple witness reports around 8:00 a.m. came into the 10TV newsroom about a low-flying plane with flames sparking out of one of the engines.

According to FlightAware, the plane left the John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 7:45 a.m. headed toward Phoenix, Arizona. At around 8:00 a.m., the plane was over the Upper Arlington area when it turned back toward CMH.

FlightAware states the plane landed back at CMH around 8:20 a.m. on the south runway.

CMH confirmed to 10TV that the plane experience an engine fire and that the plane landed safely with no injuries.