Police: 25-year-old man hurt after bullet pierces through hotel wall near Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were detained after a 25-year-old man was struck by a bullet at a northeast Columbus hotel Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus North at 6767 Schrock Road around 1 a.m. A 911 caller told police dispatchers that a bullet went through a wall and hit them in the leg.

The caller was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and their condition was described as stable.

Police said three people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.