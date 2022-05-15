Police: 1 injured after shots reportedly fired in downtown Columbus

Police said they received reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was reportedly injured after shots were fired in downtown Columbus on Sunday, according to Columbus police.

Police dispatchers said they received reports of shots fired near Genoa Park and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle leave the area. Officers followed the vehicle, trying to get the vehicle to stop.

The driver ended up going to Riverside Methodist Hospital to drop off an apparent shooting victim, police said.

A 10TV photographer saw police on West Broad Street around 8 p.m. and the parking lot to the NVMM blocked off.

Columbus Taco Fest was happening at Genoa Park at the time. The event's executive director told 10TV that no one was hurt at the festival and the event did not close due to the incident.