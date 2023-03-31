Report: Franklin County Coroner's Office serving community well, but needs improvements

The FPS report said the coroner's office needs to "conduct effective communication & conflict resolution training, standardize SOPs, processes and policies."

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office is serving the community well, but still has areas it can improve on, according to a report from Forensic Pathology Services.

The organization was hired by the County Board of Commissioners last year after 10TV previously reported staffing struggles in the coroner's office.

The FPS report said the coroner's office needs to "conduct effective communication & conflict resolution training, standardize SOPs, processes and policies."

The report also said there is a culture of blame and pointing fingers when things go wrong or something is missed and there is a perceived "us vs. them" mentality with entry-level staff and senior-level management.

FPS suggested the following recommendations:

Hire six more positions: a forensic photographer, public information officer, two morgue technicians and two investigators.

Aim to create a more cohesive relationship between leadership and entry-level staff

Prepare for exponential growth of Franklin County and associated caseload through optimizing use of current equipment.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nathaniel Overmire, who took over the office in January, said he appreciates the organization's report and will use the feedback to make improvements.