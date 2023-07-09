Report claims some Columbus crisis pregnancy centers provide misinformation on abortion, birth control

“These centers provide misinformation about abortion and birth control to people who come to them for information and services,” said Jaime Miracle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A report conducted by Pro-Choice Ohio claims crisis pregnancy centers in Columbus have been giving pregnant people misleading information about abortions and the procedure.

The report was finished at the end of August. Jaime Miracle, the deputy director for Pro-Choice, is one of the authors of the report.

“These centers provide misinformation about abortion and birth control to people who come to them for information and services,” said Miracle.

Miracle said the report found nine CPCs in the city of Columbus. The following centers named in the study are:

Alpha Pregnancy Help Center 299 E. Dublin-Granville Rd, Suite 108 43231

Birthright Columbus 3445 Great Western Blvd 43204

Pregnancy Decision Health Center 5900 Cleveland Ave 43231

Pregnancy Decision Health Center 22 E. 17th Ave 43201

Pregnancy Decision Health Center 4111 W. Broad St 43228

Stowe Pregnancy Resource Center 888 Parsons Ave 43206

Women’s Care Center 935 E. Broad St 43205

Women’s Care Center 3273 E. Main St 43213

Women’s Clinic of Columbus 3242 E. Main St

Last year, Columbus City Council approved more than $26,000 to conduct the study. It’s a follow-up from a statewide study in 2013.

The report claims the centers are unregulated and encourage people to have ultrasounds.

"People need help,” said Miracle. “These places exist because people need help but at the same time don't provide help, they almost help they almost help perpetuate that cycle."

The study also found that Black women are disproportionately more likely to visit a center.

“What's really kind of scary about that and these centers are, these are not medical facilities these are not doctor's offices that you're going into for a medical test,” she said.

Miracle said she hopes this report will get people the right help they need.