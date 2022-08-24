Students begin school year remotely as Columbus teachers' strike enters third day

A federal mediator overseeing negotiations has called for the board and the union to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in the Columbus City Schools district will begin school remotely on Wednesday while teachers will hit the picket lines for the third straight day.

While students navigate online learning just like they did during the pandemic, the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association are expected to meet at 1 p.m. The federal mediator overseeing the contract negotiations called for the meeting on Tuesday.

The board held an emergency meeting Monday night that lasted several hours. Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said the organization was "working to find a collaborative path forward" but had no action to report.

The CEA said they are ready to negotiate.

"If they were to call us right here today we would go back to the table and finish this and get our kids back in school," said CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes.

The district's final offer included an increase in pay and a promise to fix problematic conditions inside the district's buildings, but the union wants specific contract language that will guarantee when and how the district will fix those issues.

Both sides met nearly two dozen times since March, but never came to terms on a contract.

Until a new contract is agreed to, students will learn remotely through a plan laid out by the district earlier this month.

The City of Columbus is opening up nine recreation centers across the city to give students a safe space to learn online.