Remembering life one year ago before COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdown

One year ago we were in the days before the state shutdown and our lives were about to change.

Think back. What was life like for you before coronavirus changed everything?

“Well life for me before the pandemic was pretty much just like everyone, every person I know would just get up, go to work, do your thing every day,” said Aaron Skaley of Zanesville.

Michele shared on Facebook that a year ago she was at the Dan+Shay concert, while Shauna said she stocked up on toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Skaley says he knew the pandemic was serious when the news kept changing.

“When [at work] they put the news channels on our office and never took it off because the news was just constantly rolling in,” Skaley said.

“When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said it was getting worse and stuff and when the state had to shut down,” said Jayden Adkins.

On Facebook, Suzi recalled when The Arnold was cancelled, Jonathan stated he was laid off from a job he loved, and Carlos said he lost close friends to the virus.