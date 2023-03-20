Remains of man missing since 2020 found in southeastern Ohio

Koby Roush, 24, was last seen alive in Jackson on July 6, 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. His remains were found on March 11.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The remains of a man who was reported missing nearly three years ago have been found in southeastern Ohio.

Koby Roush, 24, was last seen alive in Jackson on July 6, 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said his vehicle was later found abandoned on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County.

The AG's office said a man found human remains on March 11 while searching for whitetail antlers and called authorities.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene and the remains were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. The AG's office said dental records confirmed the remains to be Roush's.

“My hope is that this identification brings a measure of closure to Koby’s loved ones,” Yost said. “I am grateful for the BCI agents and analysts who work diligently to bring the missing home.”

Authorities did not say if any foul play is suspected in Roush's death.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly; they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them. I want to thank BCI for continuing to work this investigation since Koby’s disappearance. Investigations such as this one are not easy, as it has spanned multiple jurisdictions with no clear answer anywhere along way.”