Columbus religious leaders, mayoral candidates weigh in on gun violence prevention

Pastors on Wednesday spoke on the issue of gun violence, saying their role is about connecting with young people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Religious leaders in Columbus are taking a step toward stopping gun violence.

Timothy Liggins, a pastor with Bethel AME Church, said the problem is real.

“We try to speak with individuals personally. We go through the community saying 'put down the guns, pick up hope.' Remind them we are in this together,” said Liggins.

Gun violence affects not only his church community, but the people who live in neighborhoods throughout central Ohio.

“Starting in elementary schools, making sure our children are feeling connected and engaged. Having programs that allow them to continue to grow and develop,” said Donnetta Peaks, director of the Office of Ministry at West Ohio Conference United Methodist church.

They also want to provide resources.

“I put my energy in prevention. So, trying to get the young people that I have access to, not be involved in those things. Trying to get parents to create the kind of home that raise the kind of children that aren’t into that,” said Dr. C Dexter Wise III, a pastor at Faith Ministries Church.

The recent violence is now becoming a major topic in November’s mayoral election. Incumbent candidate Mayor Andrew Ginther is releasing new advertisements speaking on his plans to tackle the problem.

On Wednesday, he spoke of the new crime center's impact.

“That could take us to a whole new level. Putting us on offense with real-time data, intelligence to help us prevent crime before it takes place,” said Ginther.

Joe Motil, a candidate running against Ginther, said he agrees with the family community that the answer is addressing the underlying problems.