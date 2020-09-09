Relatives file lawsuit over carbon monoxide deaths of Genoa Township family

Richard Reitter III, his wife Jan and their two kids were found dead inside their home in May 2019.

On May 2, 2019, the Reitter family went to bed and never woke up.

Fifty-year-old Richard Gabriel Reitter III, his wife Jennifer Reitter, 49, and their two kids Richard Gabriel Reitter IV, 15, and Grace Reitter, 13, along with their three dogs were found dead inside their home.

Investigators later determined a faulty water heater filled the home with carbon monoxide gas.

For the first time, Jennifer's mother Carolyn Fredrick is speaking out after a product liability lawsuit was filed against the water heater manufacturer and the company who sold it her son-in-law.

“She (Jennifer) was my person. Every day there is something I want to say to her and show her,” she said.

The family's home in Genoa Township was being remodeled by Gabriel. The water heater was installed in December with no issues.

Fredrick says her son-in-law was more than a handyman.

“My son-in-law was in the construction business. He wouldn't have done anything if it was not done right,” she said.

According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the family, it alleges, "the pvc air intake and exhaust vent pipes were not seated within their collar, allowing the water heater to vent carbon monoxide directly into the Reitter home."

Frederick says part of the blame rests with the instruction manual.

“They've now changed their instructions that they now show pictures that show the depth it's supposed to be in, how hard it is to put in, and it says it has to be put in by a certified plumber and that was nowhere,” she said.

The lawsuit says Gabriel bought a tankless hot water heater from Carr Supply Company. The company declined to comment saying it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges that Navien, the manufacturer, should only sell water heaters like the one in the Reitter home to Navien-certified plumbers or installers.

10TVv contacted the company via email but did not hear back.

“Carr has indicated that only licensed HVAC are able to purchase an HVAC system and Gabe was not,” Attorney Staci Nichols said.

The lawsuit also alleges, “Mr. Reitter ordered the water heater from Carr Supply Co., he specifically requested a unit for use with propane gas. Mr. Reitter thought the unit was propane-ready, and nothing on the Navien box or contents led him to think otherwise. Among other things, Navien buried the gas conversion kit and conversion guide within the unit itself (where consumers may not even look, nor were instructed to look). Because of this, Mr. Reitter remained convinced that the unit was ready for use with propane gas when he and a friend installed it on or around December 15, 2018.”

The tragedy inside the home was compounded by the fact it did not have CO detectors inside. The family attorney argues it would not have mattered.

“We don't think that would have mattered, we think this problem happened extremely quickly," Nichols said.

As for Fredrick, she hopes the lawsuit will bring change to the industry.