Registration opens for 30th Anniversary Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Registration is now open for the 30th anniversary of the Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure.

The annual breast cancer awareness and support race will return in person on May 14 in downtown Columbus after two years of being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will also be a virtual option available this year.

“We are really looking forward to bringing back the Race for the Cure in-person, especially as this year is a special milestone for our local event hitting 30 years,” said Alyssa Petrella with Susan G. Komen. “We have all missed the community that happens in downtown Columbus every year to run, walk and to help support our fight to end this devastating disease.”

The 30th anniversary Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will take place on an all-new course that will be based in the North Bank Park area.

“We are anticipating an incredible year as we are marking our 30th anniversary and hopefully emerging from the pandemic,” Petrella said. “Together we can make a significant impact towards securing the resources that breast cancer patients need to help them in their journey, and for our ultimate goal of ending breast cancer forever.”