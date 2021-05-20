Red, White & BOOM! won't be held July 2 as planned, could happen later this year

Organizers have announced Red, White & BOOM! will not happen on July 2 as planned but could happen later this year.
According to the event’s website, organizers were told that this year’s event would not receive permitting from the city of Columbus for the original date.
The website adds that organizers will continue to work with the city to find an alternative date in the late summer or early fall.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sent 10TV the following statement:
“Franklin County is still at a level red, with a high incidence of COVID, and only 40 percent of our residents are vaccinated. Promoting an event that draws hundreds of thousands of people from across central Ohio and the state when we are so close to getting to the other side of this pandemic does not make good sense. We look forward to working with RWB to find a way the event can come back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”
Red, White & BOOM! was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.