Red Cross sets up emergency cooling center for Columbus apartment complex residents without power

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The American Red Cross has set up an emergency cooling center for people who live in a Columbus apartment complex that lost power on Tuesday.

The power went out at Latitude 525, a complex on Sawyer Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon according to Corey Paul, the executive director of The American Red Cross Greater Columbus Chapter.

Paul said the emergency cooling center is set up at Dodge Community Center, where affected residents can cool off and get food and water.

It is unclear how many residents are affected but Paul estimated about 1,000 people lived in the complex.

Paul said the Red Cross may need to set up a shelter area overnight if the power stays off.

AEP Ohio said the outage is a result of an issue with an underground cable owned by the apartment complex.