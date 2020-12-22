Recycling and upcycling during the holidays

SWACO reminds us that it is important to recycle properly during the holidays.

This time of year, we find our homes filled with an access of recyclable materials. SWACO, Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, has found that over the holidays, there is usually an increase of 25% more waste materials being created.

The old decorations, packages, and food containers can really add up. Before you take these items to the curb, it's important to remember what you can recycle and what you can upcycle.

Upcycling is the act of taking an item that is no longer wanted and updating it.

Things like metal cans, glass bottles, cardboard and paper can all be taken to the recycling bin, but other items can be given a new home.

Last year, Goodwill diverted 8.3 million pounds of unwanted items from the landfall to local shelves.

By keeping these items out of the landfill, not only are they helping our environment but helping provide jobs to those in need.



This year, they have contactless drop-off and will even arrange to pick up certain items from your home. Goodwill accepts musical instruments, clothes, shoes, jewelry, electronics, etc.

If you are interested in donating to Goodwill, you can easily find the closest drop off on their website.