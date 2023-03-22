x
Records: Man arrested after sexually assaulting downtown Columbus homeless shelter employee

Leroy Collins has been charged with gross sexual imposition, according to court records.
Credit: Franklin County jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a downtown Columbus homeless shelter on Tuesday has been arrested.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say the assault happened around 4:45 p.m.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Leroy Collins, walked into the woman's office and sexually assaulted and strangled her to the point where she was "seeing stars," records say.

The woman called for a medic after the assault due to difficulty breathing.

Collins has been charged with gross sexual imposition. He is being arraigned Wednesday morning.

