Record-setting 26 student-athletes representing Ohio State at 2020 Olympics

A record 26 student-athletes will be representing Ohio State at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The previous record for most Ohio State athletes in the Olympics was 19 set back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.
The current, former or incoming athletes will compete for their country's respective Olympic team.
The United States Olympic Team will have the most amount of Buckeyes with nine.
Below is a list of Ohio State student-athletes with the sport they are competing in along with the country they are representing.
Fencing:
- Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger – Canada
- Diego Cervantes – Mexico
- Alanna Goldie – Canada
- Eleanor Harvey – Canada
Gymnastics:
- Misha Koudinov – New Zealand
- Alec Yoder – United States
Rowing:
- Aina Cid Centelles – Spain
- Anneta Kyridou – Greece
- Maria Kyridou – Greece
- Alessandra Montesano – Italy
- Ilse Paulis – Netherlands
- Elodie Ravera – France
Soccer:
- Nichelle Prince – Canada
Shooting:
- Henry Leverett – United States
- Jack Leverett – United States
Swimming:
- Hunter Armstrong – United States
- Matthew Abeysinghe – Sri Lanka
- Ruslan Gaziev – Canada
Synchronized Swimming:
- Emily Armstrong – Canada
- Ruby Remati – United States
Track & Field
- Adelaide Aquilla – United States
- Maggie Barrie – Sierra Leone
- Anavia Battle – United States
- Christina Clemons – United States
- Eric Harrison – Trinidad & Tobago
Wrestling:
- Kyle Snyder – United States
The Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23.