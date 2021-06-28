Record-setting 26 student-athletes representing Ohio State at 2020 Olympics

The previous record for most Ohio State athletes in the Olympics was 19 set back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.

A record 26 student-athletes will be representing Ohio State at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The previous record for most Ohio State athletes in the Olympics was 19 set back in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.

The current, former or incoming athletes will compete for their country's respective Olympic team.

The United States Olympic Team will have the most amount of Buckeyes with nine.

Below is a list of Ohio State student-athletes with the sport they are competing in along with the country they are representing.

Fencing:

Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger – Canada

Diego Cervantes – Mexico

Alanna Goldie – Canada

Eleanor Harvey – Canada

Gymnastics:

Misha Koudinov – New Zealand

Alec Yoder – United States

Rowing:

Aina Cid Centelles – Spain

Anneta Kyridou – Greece

Maria Kyridou – Greece

Alessandra Montesano – Italy

Ilse Paulis – Netherlands

Elodie Ravera – France

Soccer:

Nichelle Prince – Canada

Shooting:

Henry Leverett – United States

Jack Leverett – United States

Swimming:

Hunter Armstrong – United States

Matthew Abeysinghe – Sri Lanka

Ruslan Gaziev – Canada

Synchronized Swimming:

Emily Armstrong – Canada

Ruby Remati – United States

Track & Field

Adelaide Aquilla – United States

Maggie Barrie – Sierra Leone

Anavia Battle – United States

Christina Clemons – United States

Eric Harrison – Trinidad & Tobago

Wrestling:

Kyle Snyder – United States