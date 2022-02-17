10TV delivers books to students at Starling K-8 School

This year as we move through more time in the pandemic, WBNS-10TV incorporated the random acts of kindness into its "Where's the Love" campaign.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Random Acts of Kindness Day, which lands on Feb.17, is a day designated to celebrate and encourage people to pay kindness forward.

A group of fourth-grade students at Columbus City Schools' Starling K-8 school found themselves at the heart of the action.

They were reading the book, "The Watsons Go to Birmingham" as part of their Black History Month studies. It tells the story of a family from Flint, Michigan, taking a road trip in 1963 to the deep south city of Birmingham, Alabama.

Teachers and tutors were challenged to keep all the kids engaged because there were not enough books for the students.