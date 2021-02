Randal Hall, 63, was last seen leaving his home on East Main Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPDATE: Randal Hall was safely located

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing from the Crooksville area Friday morning.

Randel Hall, 63, was last seen leaving his home on East Main Street and he did not return.

Deputies say Hall suffers from dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Hall was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans and black boot.