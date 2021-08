Authorities said the person is unstable and was taken to Grant Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hit by a vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 70 west to Mound Street Friday morning, according to Columbus police.

The incident took place just after 4 a.m. near downtown Columbus.

The ramp temporarily closed but has since reopened.