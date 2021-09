One person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 670 east to State Route 315 north is back open after a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.

Footage captured from 10TV shows the truck, which appears to have crashed into a guardrail between I-670 east and SR-315 north near downtown Columbus and Twin Rivers Drive.

