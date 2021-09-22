Ramp from I-670 east to SR-315 north closed for crash involving semi truck

One person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 670 east to State Route 315 north is closed Wednesday for what appears to be a jack-knifed semi truck.

Footage captured from 10TV shows the truck, which appears to have crashed into a guardrail between I-670 east and SR-315 north near downtown Columbus and Twin Rivers Drive.

One person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.

Columbus police and firefighters are at the scene.