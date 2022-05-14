Race for the Cure draws thousands to downtown Columbus

The event was held in-person for the first time since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — About 7,000 walkers and runners began their Saturday with a 5K at the 30th edition of the Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure to raise money for breast cancer awareness, research, and support.

For hundreds of survivors, like Renee Moore, it was a triumphant march around North Bank Park.

"As a 13-year survivor, it's just nice to be here another year and share with everybody else our plight with breast cancer," Moore said.

For others, it was taking another step toward a cure.

"We're out here celebrating all these people moving forward on their journey, not letting things hold them back," said Tom Saarie, whose wife is a 15-year survivor.

Survivors danced with family and friends in a lively parade of pink while sharing words of encouragement from several hosts, including 10TV's Angela An.

Rose Sexton, who was diagnosed in August 2021, said, "I just feel so positive that I'm going to be living another 10 to 20, or you never know, 50 years."

Sexton and Moore walked the 5K standing strong with their family members.

"I just want to spend time with my grandmother and celebrate how she's fine from cancer," said Cayden Moore, Moore's grandson. "I love her. She's the best grandmom ever," he added.

More than 700 survivors and breast cancer patients participated in Saturday's event.